The Tecumseh Golf Club is located on the east edge of Syracuse, New York, in the Town of Dewitt, minutes from Downtown and Syracuse University. We offer you a challenging and competitive 9-Hole Public Golf Course that wanders within the magnificent and serene housing development at Pointe East. The layout has been wonderfully enjoyed by golfers of all skill levels since 1933! Looking for a place to host your Golf League, Outing or Corporate Gathering? Call for available dates and pricing. Take advantage of our Weekday Golf Specials before 1:00 pm or become a TC Member.