Shine Maths Tuition
    I am a qualified maths teacher, offering 1 to 1 and small group maths tuition, for students in year 4 up to GCSE. Additionally, I have experience with preparation for the 11 plus entrance exams. I have taught all abilities, including children with learning disabilities, to top sets in private schools. With over 16 years of experience in the classroom and in private tuition, I have the techniques for students to succeed in maths and excel in exams. I am patient, approachable and focussed on progression.
    Maths
    Welwyn Garden City and UK
    AL8 6HW Welwyn Garden City, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7833616363 shinemathstuition.com
