LIDA DESIGN &amp; BUILD SDN BHD . LIVARTE DESIGN LAB
Interior Architects in Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
    Lida Design & Build Sdn Bhd and Livarte Design Lab, or in short LIDA & LIVARTE, is an interior design firm located in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. With gifted sense of flair and creativity, we have delivered a huge number of successful projects for many of our happy clients over the years.
    Services
    Interior Design, Design Consultation, and Renovation
    Service areas
    Johor Bahru, Johor, and Malaysia
    Address
    No.21, Jalan Selatan 6/5, Kawasan Perusahaan Pulai, Kempas Lama
    81200 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
    Malaysia
    +60-107694159 www.lidalivarte.com
