Lake Asbestos removal provides asbestos removal and testing for residential or commercial buildings. We are licensed asbestos workers and asbestos is a dangerous needle-like fiber became widely used in building materials as well as other things. For this reason, we are here to test for and remove your asbestos, call us now for a free quote!
- Services
- Asbestos Removal and Testing
- Asbestos Removal
- asbestos abatement
- Service areas
- Chicago, IL 60649, USA
- Address
-
6800 S Jeffery Ave # 2A
Owner Chicago, IL 60649, USA
United States
+1-3125868713 environetresources.com