At Apollo Plumbing we offer the biggest variety of plumbing services available to Marysville homeowners. We offer plumbing fixture installation for your new faucets, sinks and toilets. We also offer water and gas line installation and repair. Whether you simply need to install a line for a new ice-maker or you need an entire plumbing system, we can accommodate. Our most popular service is our 24/7 emergency plumbing repair. No matter what time of day or night, if you have a plumbing emergency, we’ll be there. Whether the problem is a busted water line leaking water all over your floor or a gas leak, Apollo Plumbing is only a phone call away.