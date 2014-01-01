Celine interior design established in 2014 is a world leading and award winning luxury interior design practice designing the most exclusive portfolio of homes across the UK and globally. The exceptional luxury designs and architectural services provided by the company along with the highest level of service mean that Celine interior design have impeccably executed a large number of luxury interior design projects throughout the UK and internationally to the highest possible standards.
- Services
- Interior design and Interior Architecture.
- Interior design
- Home accessories sale
- Refurbishment
- Residential & Commercial Interiors
- Service areas
- London
- UK
- Europe
- Dubai
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Jordan
- Show all 9 service areas
- Company awards
- 2017 Design and Architecture Awards, 2018 Design and Architecture Award.
- Address
-
21 Chiddingstone Street
SW6 3TQ London, UK
United Kingdom
+44-7760556940 www.celineinteriordesign.com