Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Premium
Celine Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in London, UK
Reviews (5)
Projects

    • Belvedere Gardens, Westminster, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Belvedere Gardens, Westminster, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Belvedere Gardens, Westminster, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design Dining roomTables
    +4
    Belvedere Gardens, Westminster
    Thomas Earle, Kensington, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Thomas Earle, Kensington, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design Living roomSide tables & trays
    Thomas Earle, Kensington, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +11
    Thomas Earle, Kensington
    Chiddingstone, Fulham, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design Living room
    Chiddingstone, Fulham, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design Living room
    Chiddingstone, Fulham, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design Kitchen
    +13
    Chiddingstone, Fulham
    Millbank, Westminster, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    Millbank, Westminster, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    Millbank, Westminster, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +17
    Millbank, Westminster
    Chelsea Bridge, Chelsea, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design BedroomBeds & headboards
    Chelsea Bridge, Chelsea, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design BedroomBeds & headboards
    Chelsea Bridge, Chelsea, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design BedroomWardrobes & closets
    +14
    Chelsea Bridge, Chelsea
    Shepherds Market, Mayfair, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design BedroomBeds & headboards
    Shepherds Market, Mayfair, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design BathroomBathtubs & showers
    Shepherds Market, Mayfair, Celine Interior Design Celine Interior Design BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +24
    Shepherds Market, Mayfair
    Show all 13 projects

    Celine interior design established in 2014 is a world leading and award winning luxury interior design practice designing the most exclusive portfolio of homes across the UK and globally. The exceptional luxury designs and architectural services provided by the company along with the highest level of service mean that Celine interior design have impeccably executed a large number of luxury interior design projects throughout the UK and internationally to the highest possible standards.

    Services
    • Interior design and Interior Architecture.
    • Interior design
    • Home accessories sale
    • Refurbishment
    • Residential & Commercial Interiors
    Service areas
    • London
    • UK
    • Europe
    • Dubai
    • Qatar
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Kuwait
    • Oman
    • Jordan
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Company awards
    2017 Design and Architecture Awards, 2018 Design and Architecture Award.
    Address
    21 Chiddingstone Street
    SW6 3TQ London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7760556940 www.celineinteriordesign.com

    Reviews

    sarmad1973
    Great service 
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2017
    walid
    Céline Interior provided us with a complete re-design of our home. They took ownership of all aspects of the project to ensure We have an enjoyable experience. They provided high quality finish, superior designs with minimum disruptions to our living.  Highly recommended. They will be our first choice in the future.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: August 2019
    fk4
    Celine interior design did an incredible job on our Surrey property. The team are so creative and it was a pleasure working with them! 
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: September 2018
    Show all 5 reviews
