SERVPRO of West Somerset County
Building cleaning in Belle Mead
    As a water damage restoration and mold remediation expert, SERVPRO of West Somerset County has deep expertise in residential and commercial restoration and cleaning services. We also have an emergency service 24/7 to serve our customers efficiently. Whether you need help with mold removal or property damage restoration services such as fire damage restoration, water damage restoration and storm damage restoration, we have your back. You can also count us to help you with other types of cleaning services such as carpet cleaning & upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, and more. Contact us today to see how we can serve you in West Somerset County. As a residential and commercial restoration and cleaning services, we specialize in water damage repair and restoration, fire damage repair and restoration, storm damage cleanup and restoration, mold remediation and restoration in West Somerset County.
    Services
    • Water Damage Restoration
    • Fire Damage Restoration
    • Mold Remediation
    • Storm Damage Restoration
    • Cleaning Services
    • Building Services
    Service areas
    West Somerset County and Belle Mead
    Address
    2230 US-206 Suite A
    08502 Belle Mead
    United States
    +1-7324107309
