London Electricians 24/7 has been reviewed 5 star by our clients across London and its adjoining areas. We have been fixing short-circuits, burnt wires, blown out fuses and other electrical troubles for over 20 years. We specialise in all types of electrical installations across the board, from switchboard upgrades to setting up a new appliance. We are always on call to help our customers facing midnight electrical failures and early morning cold water situations. We don't waste time in going back and forth. When you call us, we will arrive at your doorstep within an hour, with all the tools and spares needed to fix the issue on the spot. Call us anytime.

Email id: info@london-electricians-247.co.uk



