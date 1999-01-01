Chuangang Fabric was established in 1999. We produce home textile products, clothing fabrics and flame-retardant fabrics. Our clienteles consist of large wholesalers, online retailers, cruise ship builders, hotels and hospitals.

We are producing curtains for 300,000 sets, cushions for 80,000 pieces, and bed linens for 700,000 sets per year on average.

We mainly produce Flame-retardant fabrics, clothing fabrics, home textile products including curtains, bed linens, cushions, throws, table cloths, and bean bags, etc.