Plastering Guys
General Contractors in Wagga Wagga NSW, Australia
    Plastering Guys pride themselves on putting our customers plastering needs first. Friendly free quotes, knowledgeable advice on your project, high quality materials, quick installation, master craftsmanship all at a fair price. We install Gyprock, insulated plaster, sound proof plaster, ornate cornices, steel stud framing, office fitouts, retail fitouts, warehouses, domestic residences, fire rated plasterboard and much more. Our team of professional installers take pride in their workmanship and excel in customer satisfaction. Prompt, reliable and trustworthy you can be sure your project is in safe hands from start to finish. Your satisfaction is our reward!

    Services
    • Plasterer
    • Gyprocker
    • Plasterboard Installer
    • Gyprock Installation
    Service areas
    Wagga Wagga NSW and Australia
    Address
    26 Mair Street
    2650 Wagga Wagga NSW, Australia
    Australia
    +61-269765708 plasteringguys.com
