Bath &amp; Bristol Loft Conversions
General Contractors in Farleigh Wick, Bradford-on-Avon, UK
    • Whether you want an extra guest bedroom or a small corner for your study, your loft can be way more useful than your imagination. Since its a vital home improvement, trust only the leading experts at Bath & Bristol Loft Conversions. We have a reputation for offering unique, friendly, and professional loft conversion service, aiming to maximise your home’s capacity to its full potential. With our one-of-a-kind design and build service, our talented in-house architects efficiently convert your loft into a bedroom, study, kid’s room, office, and more. To get started on the project, call us today.

    Email id: info@bathandbristolloftconversions.co.uk


    Services
    • Loft Conversions Bristol
    • Loft Conversions
    Service areas
    Farleigh Wick, Bradford-on-Avon, UK
    Address
    Farleigh House, Hayeswood Farm
    BA15 2PU Farleigh Wick, Bradford-on-Avon, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-800374712 www.bathandbristolloftconversions.co.uk
