Chiropractic for Health provides treatment and support for stress relief, back and neck pain, TMJ, sciatica, growing pains and more. Dr Karen Hansor is a caring Cairns chiropractor, who uses a whole of body approach to help her clients be the best they can. She is supportive and caring, believing the body is the best healer you can have. Her treatments are gentle and natural, suitable for patients of all ages. Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday.