Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Chiropractic For Health Stratford
Other Businesses in Stratford QLD, Australia
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Chiropractic for Health provides treatment and support for stress relief, back and neck pain, TMJ, sciatica, growing pains and more. Dr Karen Hansor is a caring Cairns chiropractor, who uses a whole of body approach to help her clients be the best they can. She is supportive and caring, believing the body is the best healer you can have. Her treatments are gentle and natural, suitable for patients of all ages. Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

    Services
    • Chiropractic
    • Seniors Chiropractic Care Cairns
    Service areas
    Stratford QLD, Australia
    Address
    Studio 3/21 Kamerunga Rd
    4870 Stratford QLD, Australia
    Australia
    +61-439455743 www.stratfordchiropractic.com.au
      Add SEO element