Profile Glass Limited
General Contractors in Stoke-on-Trent, UK
Reviews (0)
    • Are you looking for an alternative to conventional tiles for your walls? Give your home decor an unconventional boost of glass splashback with Profile Glass in Staffordshire and local neighbourhoods. We take pride in our 25 years of relentless work and exceptional knowledge in the glass industry. Providing a variety of home decor solution, including the bathroom, kitchen, shower screens, balustrade, etc. Profile Glass is your one-stop to give your home a 360-degree makeover. Established with fully-equipped workshop, all of our products are created in-house, which gives us an edge over any other glass-solution company in the industry. We are glass specialists with an expert team trained to handle any kind of project effortlessly.

    Email id: sales@profileglass.co.uk


    Services
    glass splashback
    Service areas
    Stoke-on-Trent, UK
    Address
    ST6 2EB Stoke-on-Trent, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1782575551 www.profile-glass.co.uk
