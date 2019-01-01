Your browser is out-of-date.

Svamitva Architecture Studio
Architects in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Reviews (5)
    Svamitva Architecture Studio is an architectural and interior design studio. We are a team of dynamic architects, engineers, contractors, and interior designers who’ve come together to transform your dreams into reality! We pride ourselves in offering solutions that will make your spaces reverberate with an identity of its own. These modern, affordable, and sustainable solutions will not only set your spaces apart, but also give it the warmth to attract positive energies.

    World over, the architecture and design domain has seen an unprecedented growth. So, with an endeavor to cater to the needs of those outside of the Indian subcontinent, we have collaborated with international partners and have begun laying the foundation of becoming formidable players within the global design arena. With presence in Germany already, SAS has set sail towards extending our services worldwide.At SAS, we do not just build spaces, we build dreams!

    Services
    Architecture, interior design, and construction
    Service areas
    Bangalore, Karnataka, and India
    Address
    SAStudio #110/2, 2nd Floor, Krishnappa Layout, Lal Bagh Rd Bangalore – 560027
    560027 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-7829447623 www.sastudio.co

    Reviews

    Piyush Jaju Piyush Jaju
    Excellent work done in architecture and planning my house. They really captured finer details of our requirements and worked through it. Professionals working here have very good understanding of design, ergonomics and Engg challenges.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
    Edit
    vikas vikas
    I am extremely impressed by thier work. They have an extremely dedicated team that ensures that the design elements are integrated with stability which is of paramount importance to structural design. They have done a marvelous job and I highly recommend working with them. They can do wonders with a space that is my personal experience.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: August 2019
    Edit
    Anshu Chugh Anshu Chugh
    Svamitva Architecture Studio is more than the design and execution of a place. They will understand carefully what are your tastes and they will implement them in undertones of thier design elements. Careful calibration and curation of work. I highly recommend them.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: April 2019
    Edit
    Show all 5 reviews
