Sosyopix
Online Shops in İstanbul, Turkey
    Sosyopix turns your Instagram, Facebook, phone gallery and PC pics into a product uniquely themed especially for you, and provides a service that delivers it to your doorstep.

    We created Sosyopix so you can keep your memories always by your side. We’ve worked really hard to craft the best product ideas for you which is why we’ve taken even the smallest of details into consideration and care.

    We also print out personalized and customized prints in order to make living room and environment cherish

    Services
    • photographing
    • printing
    • photo printing
    • occasions
    • events
    • home decoration
    • living room decoration
    Service areas
    • Europe
    • US
    • Turkey
    • Canada
    • Asia
    • İstanbul
    Address
    Çınar, Akel Sk. 8/10, 34841 Maltepe/İstanbul
    34841 İstanbul, Turkey
    Turkey
    +90-2163803300 www.sosyopix.com/en
