Cintech Construction, Inc
General Contractors in Cincinnati, OH, USA
    Welcome to Cintech Construction. Since our establishment in 1984, we have been specializing in residential, commercial, and industrial building construction throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. With over 35 years of experience in delivering top-notch design-build, general construction, and construction management services, we have built an enviable reputation that separates us from the rest. Our team of experts strive toward our goal of delivering quality construction management. So whether you need help with refurbishment, interior finishes, expansions, or new construction, we are here to help. We assure you, we will add value to your project. Call us today to avail our services!

    Email id: info@cintechconstruction.com

    Services
    • industrial building construction
    • commercial building construction
    Service areas
    Cincinnati, OH, and USA
    Address
    4865 Duck Creek Road
    45227 Cincinnati, OH, USA
    United States
    +1-5136795063 www.cintechconstruction.com
