Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Lake Street Asbestos Removal and Testing
General Contractors in Oak Park, IL, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Here at Lake Street Asbestos Removal and Testing we provide safe and affordable asbestos removal or testing. We provide services, for residential homes as well as commercial buildings, and we are committed to keeping you safe. Asbestos is a needle-like fiber that is known to cause sickness as well as death, call us now for more information, or to get asbestos removed or tested.

    Services
    • tests for asbestos
    • asbestos abatement
    • asbestos
    • Asbestos Testing
    • Asbestos Removal
    Service areas
    Oak Park, IL, USA
    Address
    1140 Lake St #200
    60301 Oak Park, IL, USA
    United States
    +1-7083673381 lakestreetasbestosremoval.com
      Add SEO element