CUBATIC DESIGN is an architectural collaborative based in New Delhi, India, operating in the fields of architecture, interior design, urbanism and research. The company was established in 2012 and currently have a set of experienced dedicated designers under the creative direction of the founder Ankur Kashiva.

We are a dedicated team thriving in giving form to our client’s pragmatic needs, with a unique design approach rooted in “modern contextualism” and inspired by urban narratives.

Rejecting pre-conceived ideas and stylistic preoccupations, each design solution is informed by programmatic, physical, environmental, economic and contextual forces. We believe our projects are part of a larger whole, acting as glue that helps bind and enhance their context for human experiences.

The team has extensive experience in designing and delivering architectural projects in most sectors, but particularly in: Residential, Commercial Offices, Research and Development Buildings, Mixed-use, Retail & Leisure.