ARTMUSE INTERIOR PTE LTD
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
    ArtMuse Interior specialises in the creation of unique and inspirational spaces for work and living – from residential, condominium to commercial renovations.   Home of one, one of a kind. To ensure its originality. Its individuality. Its distinctiveness. We look at all the details – that one picture frame, that one towel hook, that one light bulb – to deliver pure perfection. We believe it's the little things that make a big difference. And it's in those details that each home is ultimately defined.    Our professional and diversified team is paired with strong passion for design excellence to produce unique furniture and interiors that will stand the test of time.
    Services
    • 3D Rendering
    • Basement Design
    • Bathroom Design
    • Bedroom Design
    • Closet Design
    • Colour Consulting
    • Courtyard Design & Construction
    • Custom Bathroom Vanities
    • Custom Bookcases
    • Custom Built-in Cabinets
    • Custom Cabinets
    • Custom Home Bars
    • Custom Kitchen Cabinets
    • Custom Kitchen Cupboard
    • Custom Shelving
    • Custom Walk-in Wardrobes
    • Custom Wall Bed
    • Dining Room Design
    • Drafting
    • Energy-Efficient Homes
    • Floor Plans
    • Furniture Selection
    • Hallway Design
    • Home Office Design
    • Home Theatre Design
    • House Plans
    • Interior Design
    • Kids Bedroom Design
    • Kitchen Design
    • Kitchen renovation
    • Laundry Room Design
    • Living Room Design
    • Playroom Design
    • Project Management
    • Space Planning
    • Staircase Design
    • Universal Design
    • Design & build
    • Show all 38 services
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    Townshend Road
    207601 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-66484195 www.artmuseinterior.com
