Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Flair Studio
Architects in London, UK
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Roberto Cavalli Cafe, Saint Tropez, Flair Studio Flair Studio Commercial spaces
    Roberto Cavalli Cafe, Saint Tropez, Flair Studio Flair Studio Commercial spaces
    Roberto Cavalli Cafe, Saint Tropez, Flair Studio Flair Studio Commercial spaces
    +1
    Roberto Cavalli Cafe, Saint Tropez

    Flair Studio is a London based, RIBA chartered interior architecture and design practice which realises inspirational interiors for residential, hospitality and retail projects.

    We provide design direction, project management and end-to-end delivery solutions to clients looking for quality, design and cost effective interior designs. 

    Problem solvers by nature, passionate and experienced at the same time, we are here to listen and to tailor our approach by adding value to our clients needs. Ultimately, we believe in quality design and in well-crafted construction. 



    Services
    Architecture, interior design, and lighting ddesign
    Service areas
    London and UK
    Address
    181 Blythe road
    W14 0HL London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7595057293 www.flair-studio.com
      Add SEO element