Max Modular Homes was founded in 2013, and has been creating custom made projects for every client who wants the modular home of their dreams ever since. We are professionals in creating modular and manufactured homes, being responsible for its design, architecture and installation, always ensuring that all of our modular homes are built with the utmost efficiency. MMH operates in 4 different continents, having 89 resellers and 32 showrooms spread all over Europe, 36 resellers and 32 showrooms in Australia, 18 resellers and 9 showrooms in Canada, and 98 resellers as well as 60 showrooms in the USA.

