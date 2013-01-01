Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Modular Homes
Home Builders in New York, NY, USA
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Macerata 69.000$ Modular Homes, Modular Homes Modular Homes
    Macerata 69.000$ Modular Homes, Modular Homes Modular Homes
    Macerata 69.000$ Modular Homes, Modular Homes Modular Homes
    +6
    Macerata 69.000$ Modular Homes
    Modular Home - Bravus, Modular Homes Modular Homes Modern Houses Concrete
    Modular Home - Bravus, Modular Homes Modular Homes Prefabricated home Concrete
    Modular Home - Bravus, Modular Homes Modular Homes Modern Houses Concrete
    +5
    Modular Home - Bravus
    Modena Project - Modular Homes, Modular Homes Modular Homes
    Modena Project - Modular Homes, Modular Homes Modular Homes
    Modena Project - Modular Homes, Modular Homes Modular Homes
    +2
    Modena Project - Modular Homes
    Max Modular Homes was founded in 2013, and has been creating custom made projects for every client who wants the modular home of their dreams ever since. We are professionals in creating modular and manufactured homes, being responsible for its design, architecture and installation, always ensuring that all of our modular homes are built with the utmost efficiency. MMH operates in 4 different continents, having 89 resellers and 32 showrooms spread all over Europe, 36 resellers and 32 showrooms in Australia, 18 resellers and 9 showrooms in Canada, and 98 resellers as well as 60 showrooms in the USA.
    Services
    Modular homes
    Service areas
    New York, NY, and USA
    Address
    100 Holleder Pkwy
    14615 New York, NY, USA
    United States
    +1-5852184647 maxmodularhomes.com

    Reviews

    Manuel Silva Manuel Silva
    We worked with the company last Year, everything went smoothly, a very professional team. I recommend
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: June 2019
    Edit
      Add SEO element