Have you been thinking about changing your place of residence? In this case, you are going to need some professional assistance. You can be sure that you are not going to find a more reliable moving company on the market than Hansen Bros. Moving & Storage! We have been in business for many years and we were named Best Seattle Movers for 7 consecutive years. This means that our clients have put their trust in us and they never regret having made this decision. Our company can provide you with both local and interstate moving services. On occasions like these, you need all the help you can find. This is precisely why we are here and completely at your disposal! Our professional movers can help you complete several tasks and provide you with more time to complete other, personal ones. For example, we can pack all of your belongings. Since this is a time-consuming task, it is a much better idea to let us do this on your behalf. Also, we are able to provide you with a safe and climate-controlled storage unit. You should definitely rent one and avoid bringing all of your belongings with you. This will only increase your moving costs and you will clutter your new home on the first day. Therefore, let us do the hard work for you and you should feel free to enjoy the whole process of relocation! Contact us today and set the date!