Kulture Home Decor
Online Shops in Singapore
    Who are we?

    Kulturë Home Decor is an online boutique that brings the best of Balinese furniture and home decor to your doorstep.

    About our business

    We are an online retailer based in Singapore, with ready stocks and the capability to ship worldwide under 10 working days. We also cater to interior designers and distributors. Thanks to our close relationship to our suppliers in Bali, we can accommodate custom-made requests and deliver products with unparalleled quality under tight deadlines.

    Our products

    Our best-selling products are hand-carved carved decorative panels and Balinese bed headboards. Because our products are made of MDF, they are light and affordable compared to teak or other precious woods. We also sell Balinese hand-carved mirrors made of durian or mango wood.

    Services
    • Home decor
    • Wall decor
    • Custom-made
    • Home renovation
    • Bed headboards
    • Interior design
    Service areas
    Worldwide and Singapore
    Address
    54 Hume Avenue
    596231 Singapore
    United States
    +65-96560951 www.kulturedeco.com
