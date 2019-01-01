Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The White Interior Design Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in London, UK
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (19)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Open Plan Design Flat in North London, The White Interior Design Studio The White Interior Design Studio Scandinavian style dining room
    Open Plan Design Flat in North London, The White Interior Design Studio The White Interior Design Studio Scandinavian style bedroom
    Open Plan Design Flat in North London, The White Interior Design Studio The White Interior Design Studio Scandinavian style dining room
    +4
    Open Plan Design Flat in North London
    Small Apartment Renovation, The White Interior Design Studio The White Interior Design Studio Walls
    Small Apartment Renovation, The White Interior Design Studio The White Interior Design Studio Small kitchens
    Small Apartment Renovation, The White Interior Design Studio The White Interior Design Studio Walls
    +7
    Small Apartment Renovation
    Home Extension in North London, The White Interior Design Studio The White Interior Design Studio Living room
    Home Extension in North London, The White Interior Design Studio The White Interior Design Studio Living room
    Home Extension in North London, The White Interior Design Studio The White Interior Design Studio Living room
    +19
    Home Extension in North London

    The White Interior is an established interior design studio based in London specialising in minimal aesthetics, practical ideas and timeless design.

    We deliver interior design services to a range of projects from complete house renovations and extensions to room makeovers and interior stylings. Our objectives in every project are focused on maximising the true potential of every space. Finding the best functional design for each project, studying the possibilities of space and mixing neutral aesthetics, we design every square meter in a clever, meaningful,and practical way.

    With a special taste for neutral, elegant and minimal interiors, we always try to bring these qualities to our projects. Using neutral colours, natural materials and layering different textures, we create interiors that bring calm and cosiness to any space.

    Collaborating with architects, engineers, craftsmen and contractors we offer a complete interior design service from concept to completion. With these established relationships we obtain the best combination of pricing, quality and scheduling in all our projects.

    Services
    • interior design
    • architecture
    • home styling
    • home decoration
    • extensions
    • refurbishments
    • home renovation
    Service areas
    London and UK
    Address
    419 Archway Rd
    N64HT London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7492818817 thewhiteinterior.com

    Reviews

    mianaislopez
    I highly recommend The White Interior services. They helped us a lot with our refurbishment and the final result was even better that I imagined. Very happy with their service.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: July 2019
    Edit
    mianaislopez
    I highly recommend The White Interior services. They helped us a lot with our refurbishment and the final result was even better that I imagined. Very happy with their service.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: July 2019
    Edit
    Arthur L
    Tania was terrific. We wanted some help with colours for our apartment that needed to match pre existing items and she provided a selection that have proved to be superb choices. She turned the job round with one day and provided a very professional response. We would most certainly use her again for this and other design work.
    2 months ago
    Show all 19 reviews
      Add SEO element