The White Interior is an established interior design studio based in London specialising in minimal aesthetics, practical ideas and timeless design.

We deliver interior design services to a range of projects from complete house renovations and extensions to room makeovers and interior stylings. Our objectives in every project are focused on maximising the true potential of every space. Finding the best functional design for each project, studying the possibilities of space and mixing neutral aesthetics, we design every square meter in a clever, meaningful,and practical way.

With a special taste for neutral, elegant and minimal interiors, we always try to bring these qualities to our projects. Using neutral colours, natural materials and layering different textures, we create interiors that bring calm and cosiness to any space.

Collaborating with architects, engineers, craftsmen and contractors we offer a complete interior design service from concept to completion. With these established relationships we obtain the best combination of pricing, quality and scheduling in all our projects.