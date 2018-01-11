Your browser is out-of-date.

Litchfield Floor Renovations
Flooring in Dunstable, UK
Reviews (0)
    Litchfield Floor Renovations empowers you with high-quality flooring for your commercial or domestic buildings. We strongly believe flooring is one of the most crucial elements in any structure, and it influences so many factors that ultimately impact the success of the space. Our team comprises of proficient flooring experts to offer services including restorations, waxing, colouring, repairs, and staining of floors. We provide our services in varied areas, including Milton Keynes, Hemel Hempstead, Leighton Buzzard, Luton, and other surrounding areas. Give us a call on 01525 220286 to get any of your queries answered and let us serve you with our quality workmanship.

    Email id: gerry.litchfield@litchfieldfr.net


    Services
    flooring and Floor Restoration
    Service areas
    Dunstable, UK
    Address
    36 High Street Edlesborough
    LU6 2HS Dunstable, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1525220286 www.litchfieldfr.net
