Rougksketch Pte Ltd
Interior Architects in Singapore
    • Yishun Greenwalk, Rougksketch Pte Ltd Rougksketch Pte Ltd Country style dining room
    Yishun Greenwalk, Rougksketch Pte Ltd Rougksketch Pte Ltd Country style bedroom
    Yishun Greenwalk, Rougksketch Pte Ltd Rougksketch Pte Ltd Country style bedroom
    +6
    Yishun Greenwalk

    Roughsketch is a Singapore based Interior design studio majoring in spaces based on the approach of intensive User-Research, Experience and Exploration. Our comprehensive knowledge of interior space, details and materials has led us to create homes that are seamlessly executed in harmony. We assist home owners in designing to bring creativity and ingenuity in the way they inhabit their spaces. We design with you, to narrate stories of your home.

    Services
    Interior Design, construction, and co-designing
    Service areas
    singapore
    Address
    642648 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-98254210 www.roughsketchid.com
