Shengzhou Kaixin Electric Appliance Factory is a professional manufacturer of household electric motors. The main specifications are (YPY series) various specifications, mainly used for air conditioners, range hoods, washing machines, fans and other products.

Shengzhou Kaixin Electric Appliance Factory started in 1984 and has a history of more than 30 years. Since its establishment, the company has always adhered to the management principle of talent-oriented and honesty, and gathered the elites of the industry to combine advanced foreign information technology, management methods and enterprise experience with the specific realities of domestic enterprises to provide comprehensive solutions for enterprises.

Main products are Household Electric Motors, High-end waterproof motor, Ventilation fan motor, Purifier motor, Range hood motor, Blower motor.