Absolute Carpet Care
Other Businesses in Capalaba
Reviews (0)
    • Shinier, brighter, refreshing carpets add charm to your home. We at Absolute Carpet Care help you keep these carpets in their pristine condition with professional carpet cleaning services. Being in the business for over 30 years, we provide the best carpet cleaning in Brisbane, Brisbane Southside, Northside and surrounding areas. Whether you need residential carpet cleaning or commercial carpet cleaning, we are trained to do all. No job is too big or too small for us. Our arpet cleaners in Brisbane come with highly advanced cleaners detergents and machines that remove the stains, push out the germs and restore the faded colours. So, what are you waiting for? Restore your old treasured carpet back to its former glory with expert cleaners by your side. Call us now to get your quote.


    Services
    • brisbane carpet cleaning
    • carpet cleaning capalaba
    • home carpet cleaners
    • carpet water damage restoration
    Service areas
    Capalaba
    Address
    72 Killarney Crescent
    4157 Capalaba
    Australia
    +61-1300136365 absolutecarpetcare.com.au
