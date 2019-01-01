SK-Touch is an Interior Design studio with a twist based in Lebanon and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering turnkey Interior Design services and Smart living Solutions. All products and services we provide are individually designed and tailored to our client’s specific needs and budget requirements. Our expertise in Residential and Commercial projects gives us an edge on any other firm by choosing the best products in the market in a cost effective way. SK-Touch Interior is committed on achieving the highest Design levels with a turn-key approach through our services. Our Interior Architects successfully participate in projects from the initial concept until project delivery with precision, professionalism and exceptional service. SK-Touch Interior is recognized for its business acumen and its variety of innovative design solutions that impeccably blend functional and aesthetic needs.

Our design studio is directed by Principal Interior Architect Sara Khairallah and a team of top notch Interior Architects.



