Cabinet Maker Burnaby
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Burnaby, BC, Canada
    • Finding a perfect cabinet installation for your office space, bedroom or kitchen can be difficult. This is where Cabinet Maker Burnaby comes in. Through our years of service, we have been able to invest in the very best tools necessary for success in the industry along with the best team.

    Services
    • Cabinet Repair
    • Cabinet Refacing
    • Bedroom Cabinets
    • Bathroom Cabinets
    • Kitchen Cabinets
    • Cabinet Maker in Burnaby
    Service areas
    Burnaby, BC, and Canada
    Address
    9444 Cameron St, apartment number 302
    V3J 1M1 Burnaby, BC, Canada
    Canada
    +1-2368364529 www.cabinetmakerburnaby.com
