Bouncing Kiwis Castle Hire
    • Welcome to Bouncing Kiwis Castle. We offer bouncy castle for hire in South Auckland. Whether you are hosting your kid’s birthday party or a school event, our bouncy castle bring in all the fun. We offer a wide range of bouncy castles that are safe and affordable. Our bouncy castles are well-maintained and exceptionally clean. Our prices will be inclusive of delivery, installation and pack-up, so you don’t have to worry about anything. Apart from bouncy castles, we also supply marquees, bubble machine, popcorn machine, candy floss and more. Call now or fill our online inquiry form for instant booking confirmation.

    Service areas
    Auckland
    Address
    Reremanu Place, Weymouth
    2103 Auckland
    New Zealand
    +64-98846802 www.bouncingkiwis.co.nz
