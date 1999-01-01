Designing in today’s age, LW enjoys crossing over each other’s boundaries where interiors and architecture are concerned, to give each space its very own unique language. This is not only through necessity but also because of how our family of designers work together. Taking international influences from around the globe, which inspire the vast selection of spaces we create, we carefully combine our disciplines together. Through our broad selection of global designers, each individual brings their very own ingredient to the party, where every decision made will have an impact. We strive to create buildings and spaces where those experiencing the completed product thrive on being there. Essentially we all want to be in a place that makes us happy, whether we are admiring the extraordinary exterior or simply indulging in a delicious meal at a beautiful restaurant with friends. Ultimately, being entrusted by operators and clients that we have developed incredible relationships with over the years, this has allowed us to achieve exactly that. Having been established in 1999 in Dubai and making an impact both locally and internationally, there was only one obvious step to take next … To grow internationally! Our Hong Kong office was started in 2012, closely followed by Sao Paulo in 2015. With a European presence required, the exciting launch of our Denmark office will take place at the end of 2019, marking LW’s 20th Anniversary. Collectively our offices are a creative base with a strong foundation, ensuring every working environment allows individuals to be creative and most of all enjoy what they do. With over 100 talented individuals, our steady growth ensures the global reach needed for our repeat clientele, who are also exploring new avenues themselves.

Services Interior Design, Architecture, and lighting design Service areas Hong Kong

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Worldwide Company awards 2019

Lah Lah, Zabeel House, Restaurant, Design Middle East Awards

The Dubai Edition, Creative Spark, Top Hotel World Tour

Zeste Café, Hopitality Interior, Café, Identity Design Awards

Toro Toro, Hospital Interior, Restaurants, Identity Design Awards

Jesper Godsk, LW, Lifetime Achievement Awards, Identity Design Awards

Lah Lah, Zabeel House, Best Restaurant, Ahead Awards, MEA

Raffles, One Shenzhen Bay, Best of Category—Hotel Resort, A&D China Awards

Raffles, One Shenzhen Bay, Excellence, Interior Design—Lobby, A&D China Awards

Raffles, One Shenzhen Bay, Best of Category—Lobby, Professional Interior Design, A&D Trophy Awards

LW—Interior Design Firm of the Year—CID Awards

RM Villa Luxury Residence Architecture Single Residence—International Hotel & Property Awards

Show all 12 awards Address 403-404, 4/F, Chinachem Hollywood Centre, 1-13 Hollywood Road

00000 Hong Kong

Hong Kong SAR China

+852-36282290 www.lw.co