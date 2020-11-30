An interior design studio, create bare shell spaces into ready to move level. We work as freelancer interior designer. We seeks to create exciting and original spaces for the people that make the world a more interesting place to LIVE, WORK, EAT and PLAY. Understanding and interpreting our clients’ aesthetic and lifestyle needs is an essential part of our skill set, in order that the design reflects their personality and responds to their individual lifestyle, tastes and aspirations. We pride ourselves on designing practical solutions for whatever the project requires. Each project is designed with close attention to detail, managed and implemented with great care. We work with craftsmen and bespoke furniture makers as required, to create seamless, well executed and beautifully finished projects, delivered on time and on budget. Our design skills encompass interior design and space planning through to creating bespoke furnishings, joinery and lighting design schemes. We can source unusual accessories, vintage and salvaged pieces as well as artwork for residential and commercial project.

Services Interior design

green interior design

interior decorator

home decor

decor

kitchen

bathroom

bedroom design

3D interior design

Interior Design consultation

Mumbai, Maharashtra, and India Address 06, Laxmi villa, Lalita society, Gokhale road, vile Parle(E)

400057 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

India

+91-8879006171 www.spaceplaner.com