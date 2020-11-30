Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Spaceplaner Design Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • multifunctional room, Spaceplaner Design Studio Spaceplaner Design Studio Modern Garden
    multifunctional room, Spaceplaner Design Studio Spaceplaner Design Studio Modern Bedroom
    multifunctional room, Spaceplaner Design Studio Spaceplaner Design Studio Modern Garden
    +9
    multifunctional room
    3.5 BHK | MODERN DESIGN, Spaceplaner Design Studio Spaceplaner Design Studio Modern Study Room and Home Office
    3.5 BHK | MODERN DESIGN, Spaceplaner Design Studio Spaceplaner Design Studio Modern Bedroom
    3.5 BHK | MODERN DESIGN, Spaceplaner Design Studio Spaceplaner Design Studio Modern Bedroom
    +1
    3.5 BHK | MODERN DESIGN
    Mr. Deshpande_Bhandup Mumbai, Spaceplaner Design Studio Spaceplaner Design Studio Modern Bedroom
    Mr. Deshpande_Bhandup Mumbai, Spaceplaner Design Studio Spaceplaner Design Studio Modern Living Room
    Mr. Deshpande_Bhandup Mumbai, Spaceplaner Design Studio Spaceplaner Design Studio Modern Living Room
    +3
    Mr. Deshpande_Bhandup Mumbai
    Diamond showroom- Retail, Spaceplaner Design Studio Spaceplaner Design Studio Commercial spaces
    Diamond showroom- Retail, Spaceplaner Design Studio Spaceplaner Design Studio Commercial spaces
    Diamond showroom- Retail, Spaceplaner Design Studio Spaceplaner Design Studio Commercial spaces
    +3
    Diamond showroom- Retail
    Mr. Saini_ Navi Mumbai, Spaceplaner Design Studio Spaceplaner Design Studio Modern Living Room
    Mr. Saini_ Navi Mumbai, Spaceplaner Design Studio Spaceplaner Design Studio Modern Living Room
    Mr. Saini_ Navi Mumbai, Spaceplaner Design Studio Spaceplaner Design Studio Modern Living Room
    +6
    Mr. Saini_ Navi Mumbai
    An interior design studio, create bare shell spaces into ready to move level. We work as freelancer interior designer. We seeks to create exciting and original spaces for the people that make the world a more interesting place to LIVE, WORK, EAT and PLAY. Understanding and interpreting our clients’ aesthetic and lifestyle needs is an essential part of our skill set, in order that the design reflects their personality and responds to their individual lifestyle, tastes and aspirations. We pride ourselves on designing practical solutions for whatever the project requires. Each project is designed with close attention to detail, managed and implemented with great care. We work with craftsmen and bespoke furniture makers as required, to create seamless, well executed and beautifully finished projects, delivered on time and on budget. Our design skills encompass interior design and space planning through to creating bespoke furnishings, joinery and lighting design schemes. We can source unusual accessories, vintage and salvaged pieces as well as artwork for residential and commercial project.
    Services
    • Interior design
    • green interior design
    • interior decorator
    • home decor
    • decor
    • kitchen
    • bathroom
    • bedroom design
    • 3D interior design
    • Interior Design consultation
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Mumbai, Maharashtra, and India
    Address
    06, Laxmi villa, Lalita society, Gokhale road, vile Parle(E)
    400057 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-8879006171 www.spaceplaner.com

    Reviews

    Shruti Ranjan Shruti Ranjan
    We have gone through various interior designer portfolios and finally chosen spaceplaner design to do the interior of our 3BHK apartment. We liked their work posted on the Instagram and contacted them through their contact number available on google. I would like to say that they were very professional and genuine. 2D and 3D design were given to us before starting the execution work. Execution work went really smoothly. They were little expensive but their was no compromise in quality of material used. Project execution was almost in timeline with some delays in installing some items. Once the execution work was done, they took out some time to help us to shift in our new house, they also helped us with moving and packaging. Snags identified were addresses to the best of our satisfaction though it took sometime for that. Overall we are very happy with sanju and vaibhav and would like to recommend them.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2019
    Edit
    Priyanka Pradhan Priyanka Pradhan
    We got to know about spaceplaner design from an instagram post. Though we had also visited other firms but we finalized on spaceplaner design studio because of their enthusiasm, genuineness, creativity and transparency in sharing the initial quote for each and every item. Once finalized, 2D and 3D designs were shown to us based on our combined inputs and creative ideas from them. Rendered images given by them really helped us in visualizing how the house will look once finished. They were very considerate in changing the design in the middle of the execution work as per our budget.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: October 2018
    Edit
    Dhaval Tita
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element