SERVPRO of Lower Manhattan / Financial District is a highly trusted property damage restoration specialist in NYC. We provide services such as water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, storm damage restoration, and other commercial services. Beside priding ourselves in our ability to manage our client's property damage restoration needs effectively, we have the ability to provide fast and immediate help anytime 24/7 to help our clients. With our advanced restoration and cleaning equipment, you can expect your lives to return to normalcy in no time. Contact us today to find out more!

We do water damage repair and restoration, fire damage repair and restoration, storm damage cleanup and restoration, and mold remediation and restoration for both residential and commercial buildings.