Here at AVM Storage and Shipping, we offer services such as storage, shipping, removals, logistics, packaging materials, secure removals, worldwide shipping, fast shipping services, furniture storage and domestic removal to clients throughout Cheltenham and the surrounding areas of Gloucester-shire. We pride ourselves on being a highly respected and established storage and distribution company in Cheltenham, with a worldwide reputation for providing a professional, customer focused and cost-effective service.
- Services
- Storage
- Shipping
- Removals
- Logistics
- Service areas
- Cheltenham, UK
- Address
-
Freedom House, Rutherford Way, Swindon Village
GL51 9TU Cheltenham, UK
United Kingdom
+44-1242238277 www.avmstorage.co.uk