Showplace Antique + Design Center
Furniture & Accessories in New York, NY, USA
    Showplace Antique & Design Center is the premier destination for decorative arts and antiques in NYC. Shop from our diverse array of vintage and antique furniture, collectibles, fine art, and fashion for your home, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, bar and more. 

    Our inventory includes designs of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, with a diverse range of styles such as Art Nouveau, Art Deco, Mid-Century Modern and Postmodern. Our bi-monthly live estate auctions feature a wide range of fine and decorative art objects including vintage and modern furniture. If you have any questions or concerns about Showplace Antique and Design Center or would like hear about live auctions or become a dealer contact us at (212) 633-6063 or visit our NYC office 40 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10010.

    Services
    Antique Furniture
    Service areas
    New York, NY, and USA
    Address
    40 West 25th Street
    10010 New York, NY, USA
    United States
    +1-2126336063 nyshowplace.com
