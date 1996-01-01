Founded in 1996, Hangzhou Mengda Industry Co., Ltd offers an extensive supply of Woven Fabrics, Knitted Fabrics, Jacquard Fabrics, and Printing Fabrics with yarn-dyes & solids. Fiber contents include viscose, poly/viscose, polyester, linen, viscose/spandex, and various other blends.We mainly supply t(terylene) fabric, r(rayon) fabric, sp(spendex) fabric, n(Nylon) fabric. The t/r/sp/n fabric are sell all over the world especially in United States. Sharing our experiences in textiles for almost 20 years, the company has maintained a solid reputation for high quality fabrics and excellent customer service.

Selling well in cities and provinces around China, our products are also exported to clients in North America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, the Mideast and other regions. Mengda Industry is constantly growing in the market as its production base is following the trend of the garment manufacturing industry.