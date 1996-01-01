Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hangzhou Mengda Industry Co., Ltd
Textiles & Upholstery in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Knitted Fabric, Hangzhou Mengda Industry Co., Ltd Hangzhou Mengda Industry Co., Ltd Balcony
    Knitted Fabric

    Founded in 1996, Hangzhou Mengda Industry Co., Ltd offers an extensive supply of Woven Fabrics, Knitted Fabrics, Jacquard Fabrics, and Printing Fabrics with yarn-dyes & solids. Fiber contents include viscose, poly/viscose, polyester, linen, viscose/spandex, and various other blends.We mainly supply t(terylene) fabric, r(rayon) fabric, sp(spendex) fabric, n(Nylon) fabric. The t/r/sp/n fabric are sell all over the world especially in United States. Sharing our experiences in textiles for almost 20 years, the company has maintained a solid reputation for high quality fabrics and excellent customer service.

    Selling well in cities and provinces around China, our products are also exported to clients in North America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, the Mideast and other regions. Mengda Industry is constantly growing in the market as its production base is following the trend of the garment manufacturing industry.

    Services
    • Woven Fabrics
    • stretch Knitted Fabrics
    • Printing Fabrics
    Service areas
    Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    No.32, Dangke Road, Guali Town, Xiaoshan District
    311245 Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +86-57682522679 www.hzmengda.com
      Add SEO element