Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Home Accents II
Furniture & Accessories in Surfside Beach, SC, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Welcome to Home Accents II, your premier source for the finest new furniture with a price that truly makes luxury affordable. Shop our expansive showroom and work with one of our designers to get the look you want for less. Guided by integrity, family values, and a determination to exceed the customers’ expectations, Home Accents II furnishes its customers with fresh and affordable ideas for comfortable living.

    Services
    Home Accents II
    Service areas
    Surfside Beach, SC, USA
    Address
    410 US-17 Business South
    29575 Surfside Beach, SC, USA
    United States
    +1-8432321100 www.homeaccents2.com
      Add SEO element