Welcome to Home Accents II, your premier source for the finest new furniture with a price that truly makes luxury affordable. Shop our expansive showroom and work with one of our designers to get the look you want for less. Guided by integrity, family values, and a determination to exceed the customers’ expectations, Home Accents II furnishes its customers with fresh and affordable ideas for comfortable living.
- Services
- Home Accents II
- Service areas
- Surfside Beach, SC, USA
- Address
-
410 US-17 Business South
29575 Surfside Beach, SC, USA
United States
+1-8432321100 www.homeaccents2.com