Summer Creek by Bright Homes
Home Builders in Merced, CA, USA
    • With over 45 years of home building experience in the Central Valley, Bright Homes with its industry-renowned quality makes a return to the gateway to Yosemite. Summer Creek, tucked away in a highly sought-after area alongside a creek, is close to UC Merced and conveniently located near shopping, schools, parks, and a bike path that weaves through the heart of the city.

    Services
    Distinctive Homes In Merced
    Service areas
    Merced, CA, USA
    Address
    3524 Creekview Ct
    95340 Merced, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-2093831028 www.bright-homes.com/about-summer-creek
