HAS Inspections
Real Estate Agents in Lithia, FL, USA
    • If you want friendly, personalized, hands on inspections from a trusted family business, then HAS Inspections is the right home inspection company for you. Visit our services and pricing pages to view a comprehensive list of what we can offer. We have federally listed licensed home inspectors on staff , making it possible for us to serve our clients from coast to coast throughout Central Florida and in some northern and southern regions of Florida quickly and efficiently. Our commitment to our clients is to turn around inspections within three business days from the time we receive your request to the time you receive our report. We not only have a highly trained and certified staff but we also have a professional engineer, Mark Richter. Call us today and let us prove to you that we love what we do.


    Service areas
    Lithia, FL, USA
    Address
    12919 South County Road 39
    33547 Lithia, FL, USA
    United States
    +1-8136813597 www.hasinspections.com
