Coverite Projects manages new fit-out and refurbishment of healthcare and aged-care facilities, efficiently improving and upgrading their facilities for the benefit of patient care services. Comprised of an expert team of interior designers, project managers, and tradespeople, Coverite Projects are dedicated to delivering healthcare facilities that enhance every aspect of living.
- Services
- Aged care construction
- Aged care builders
- Service areas
- Beresfield NSW, Australia
- Address
-
25 Kinta Dr
2322 Beresfield NSW, Australia
Australia
+61-1800624990 coverite.com.au