Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mood &amp; Home Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Tseun Wan
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete
    We are a service oriented company offering professional ideas for interior decoration. We also provide a full range of service varying from space planning, conceptual design, site supervision and coordination with project management. According to the needs of our customers, we, with all our capacity, tailor-made them comfortable, beautiful and practical homes or working environment. Not only the appearance, we emphasize the entire of work, especially the quality. We are confident that, with our aggressive and professional attitude, the project will be undertaken smoothly in order to meet the requirement of our customers. Our company will also provide our customers with a number of supports such as process schedule, the design side, renovation guidelines, so that customers can come to the right interior design services.
    Services
    Design & Build
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Address
    D3, BLK D, 33/F, TML Tower, 3 Hoi Shing Road
    0000 Tseun Wan
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-54228086 www.moodnhome.com
      Add SEO element