Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dream Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • is one of the Top Residential Interiors and Architectural Designing and Complete Execution Company based in Delhi Noida and Gurgaon.

    We Provide the complete consultancy and Turnkey-Projects Solution with our Best Planning and Design in the Estimated Feasible Cost and Turn-Around-Time.

    We aren't just a team of Interior designers, Decorators and Architects only. We are a team of professional dedicated team of Skilled Carpenter, Electrician, Plumber, Civil Contractors, POP-False Ceiling Maker and Best Group of Vendors.

    Our Team Analyse your space and gives best ideas and concept for best utilization of space and the style of Interiors.

    Our Strengths

    Client Satisfaction

    Timely Handover The Site

    Value For Money

    Many More



    Services
    • Interiors Design
    • Interrior Designer & Decorators
    Service areas
    Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
    Address
    A-77, Ramprastha
    201011 Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
    India
    +91-8130804097 www.drminteriors.in
      Add SEO element