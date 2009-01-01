Your browser is out-of-date.

Mas Studio Ltd.
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
    MaS Studio Ltd. offers interior designs and construction services. MaS team members

    are not only passionate about design, value the same vision to offer quality

    services and fulfill our social obligation to protect the environment. All

    these guide us to select and use eco-friendly construction and furnishing

    materials wherever possible.


    Monique Lee, Design Director is ardent towards her design career and had worked in

    various architectural and interior design companies for over 15 years before

    she founded her own company in 2009.


    She acquired extensive experience working through commercial and residential

    projects, show units for large-scale residential projects in Hong Kong, Macau

    and Mainland China.


    Her designs are known to integrate architecture, art, and interior design to carry

    high aesthetic and functional value. Putting customers' concerns and end-user

    perspective on top priority, she is highly regarded by customers for offering

    professional advice to fulfill personal or commercial expectations.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    Hong Kong SAR and hong kong`
    Address
    Unit 08, 15/F Metro Centre II, 21 Lam Street, Kowloon Bay,
    0000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-23831000 www.mas-intdesign.com
