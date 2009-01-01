MaS Studio Ltd. offers interior designs and construction services. MaS team members
are not only passionate about design, value the same vision to offer quality
services and fulfill our social obligation to protect the environment. All
these guide us to select and use eco-friendly construction and furnishing
materials wherever possible.
Monique Lee, Design Director is ardent towards her design career and had worked in
various architectural and interior design companies for over 15 years before
she founded her own company in 2009.
She acquired extensive experience working through commercial and residential
projects, show units for large-scale residential projects in Hong Kong, Macau
and Mainland China.
Her designs are known to integrate architecture, art, and interior design to carry
high aesthetic and functional value. Putting customers' concerns and end-user
perspective on top priority, she is highly regarded by customers for offering
professional advice to fulfill personal or commercial expectations.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Service areas
- Hong Kong SAR and hong kong`
- Address
-
Unit 08, 15/F Metro Centre II, 21 Lam Street, Kowloon Bay,
0000 Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR China
+852-23831000 www.mas-intdesign.com