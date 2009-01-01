MaS Studio Ltd. offers interior designs and construction services. MaS team members

are not only passionate about design, value the same vision to offer quality

services and fulfill our social obligation to protect the environment. All

these guide us to select and use eco-friendly construction and furnishing

materials wherever possible.





Monique Lee, Design Director is ardent towards her design career and had worked in

various architectural and interior design companies for over 15 years before

she founded her own company in 2009.





She acquired extensive experience working through commercial and residential

projects, show units for large-scale residential projects in Hong Kong, Macau

and Mainland China.





Her designs are known to integrate architecture, art, and interior design to carry

high aesthetic and functional value. Putting customers' concerns and end-user

perspective on top priority, she is highly regarded by customers for offering

professional advice to fulfill personal or commercial expectations.