Friendly Caring Atmosphere at Little Angels Kindergarten Rosehill. Angels Childcare is the parent company consisting of four centres located in Parramatta and Rosehill. All our childcare centres are beautiful old period homes converted into boutique childcare centres, where children feel like they are in a home away from home. At Little Angels Kindergarten Rosehill we aim to provide children with a warm, safe, loving, anti-bias, nurturing, inclusive home like environment that stimulates a love of learning and curiosity. The leading Rosehill Childcare Centre.