INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
    • LA CITE NOBLE, INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED Living room
    LA CITE NOBLE, INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED Industrial style kitchen
    LA CITE NOBLE, INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED Living room
    +1
    LA CITE NOBLE
    ALTO RESIDENCES, INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED Modern Living Room
    ALTO RESIDENCES, INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED Modern Living Room
    ALTO RESIDENCES, INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED Modern Bathroom
    ALTO RESIDENCES
    St. Louis Mansion , INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED Modern Living Room
    St. Louis Mansion , INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED Modern Living Room
    St. Louis Mansion , INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED INTERDECO DESIGN LIMITED Modern Kitchen
    St. Louis Mansion

    Interdeco Design is an award-winning interior design company in Hong Kong.

    Our dedicated designers and project managers in charge of each business sector who lead the team to bring the conceptual ideas into real life. All of us expertise in a specific sector and aspect of the business to ensure delivers the best of the best, professionalism and commitment to every project.

    Our team is committed to providing top notch designs and decoration solution services to our clients. Because to us, they are not our clients, but our friends and family and we would only give them the best of the best.

    Our team has in-depth experience and knowledge in each step of the business - from interior design, process planning, project management, construction management and extended after-sales services. This is our platform and how we are able to extend and deliver the commitment to our clients.

    Services
    DESIGN, BUILD, and CONSULTANT
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Address
    491-501 Castle Peak Road Tsuen Wan
    00000 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-91953194 interdecodesign.com
