Home &amp; Commercial Handyman
General Contractors in Jacksonville, NC, USA
    • We are a veteran owned commercial and residential construction and handyman company near you that completes small and large jobs or work orders including 24/7 emergency service. Our 5 star review services include but not limited to handyman, Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP), laminate, hardwood flooring, home repairs, and commercial renovation such as, hotels, retail stores and businesses. We perform retail store setup and retail store clear outs, un-branding and demolition. We are fully insured with 2 million in general liability coverage. We service ALL of Jacksonville, Snead Ferry, Swansboro, Topsail, Topsail Beach, emeralds isle, Indian beach, Hubert and Wilmington. We will do our best to to provide fast and high quality service.

    Services
    • commercial handyman
    • commercial maintenance
    • retail construction
    Service areas
    Jacksonville, NC, USA
    Address
    28540 Jacksonville, NC, USA
    United States
    +1-9102086858 www.homecommercialhandyman.com
