RARA Architects Melbourne
Architects in West Melbourne VIC
    • "We believe all spaces can be improved with architecture and interior design” - Wesley Spencer. Our aim is to use our knowledge to create a home that meets your brief and surpasses design expectations, our skill to produce excellent drawings for construction and performance, and our integrity to deliver what we promise, building success. Our diverse exposure to Melbourne’s heritage projects and some of Victoria’s complex bushfire-prone properties, among many other restrictive overlays have carved out our niche as problem-solving experts within the architectural community. Contact us to discuss how we can customise a service that suits your needs and budget, plus give you the quality, style and lifestyle you seek.
    Services
    • architecture
    • architects
    • architects in Melbourne
    • Melbourne architects
    • architect services
    Service areas
    West Melbourne VIC and Australia
    Address
    109 Hawke St
    3003 West Melbourne VIC
    Australia
    +61-393284220 raraarchitects.melbourne
