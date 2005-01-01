Impression Design Workshop Limited was established by 2005, which always strives to provide the client with the highest level of professional service. Impression Design is an interior design and construction company. The service range includes office, store, restaurant, hotel, residential and etc. Our design vision is customer-oriented, we attach importance to their feedback and offers the reliable after-sales service. We have gain lots of awards like Hong Kong’s Most Valuable Companies and REA Interior Design Awards, and media issue in TVB, Weekend Weekly, Today’s Living, Modern Home, New House Interiors Digest, Oriental Daily and etc. With the great comprehends in Chinese culture, we founded the Works Design & Contracting Company Limited in 2015 in China, to undertake all businesses in the region and to act as a bridge between the two places. Our founder, Mr. Ray Cheng previously worked out of China after almost 22 years of design experience in the Hong Kong, giving him an international perspective when it comes high-end interior design.

Services Design planning

Project Management

Maintenance and Warranty

Service Support Service areas Hong Kong Company awards Professional Members of HKIDA

Hong Kong’s Most Valuable Companies

REA Interior Design Awards

Space Plan Interior Design Awards 2017 Address Rm F 7/F Lucky Plaza 315 Lockhart Road

852 Hong Kong

Hong Kong SAR China

+852-93580806 impressiondesign.com.hk