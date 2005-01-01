Your browser is out-of-date.

Impression Design Workshop Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hong Kong
    • Anta Building Material Supplier , Impression Design Workshop Ltd Impression Design Workshop Ltd Commercial spaces Copper/Bronze/Brass Metallic/Silver
    Anta Building Material Supplier
    +4
    Park Ville
    Impression Design Workshop Limited was established by 2005, which always strives to provide the client with the highest level of professional service. Impression Design is an interior design and construction company. The service range includes office, store, restaurant, hotel, residential and etc. Our design vision is customer-oriented, we attach importance to their feedback and offers the reliable after-sales service. We have gain lots of awards like Hong Kong’s Most Valuable Companies and REA Interior Design Awards, and media issue in TVB, Weekend Weekly, Today’s Living, Modern Home, New House Interiors Digest, Oriental Daily and etc. With the great comprehends in Chinese culture, we founded the Works Design & Contracting Company Limited in 2015 in China, to undertake all businesses in the region and to act as a bridge between the two places. Our founder, Mr. Ray Cheng previously worked out of China after almost 22 years of design experience in the Hong Kong, giving him an international perspective when it comes high-end interior design.
    Services
    • Design planning
    • Project Management
    • Maintenance and Warranty
    • Service Support
    Service areas
    Hong Kong
    Company awards
    • Professional Members of HKIDA
    • Hong Kong’s Most Valuable Companies
    • REA Interior Design Awards
    • Space Plan Interior Design Awards 2017
    Address
    Rm F 7/F Lucky Plaza 315 Lockhart Road
    852 Hong Kong
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-93580806 impressiondesign.com.hk
