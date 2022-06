CHILDREN AT PLAY EVENT CHILDCARE PROVIDES EXCEPTIONAL ON-SITE CHILDCARE SERVICES IN THE METRO DETROIT AREA. WE ARE PROFESSIONAL CAREGIVERS THAT LOVE CHILDREN. WE OFFER CHILDREN A FUN, INTERACTIVE, AND ENGAGING ENVIRONMENT WHILE THE PARENTS ARE AWAY ADULTING. WE BRING LOTS OF TOYS, GAMES, ARTS & CRAFT, AND MUSIC & MOVEMENT. OUR CAREGIVERS ARE PROFESSIONALS IN FUN AND WILL KEEP THE CHILDREN ENTERTAINED.